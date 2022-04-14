New lane to open on busy road in Cork city in bid to shorten journey times

Cork City Council has announced the opening of a new northbound lane on Brian Boru Street, allowing cars to turn right from Patrick’s Quay and continue straight on, up Summerhill North.

The lane, which motorists can access from April 21, has been created in a bid to shorten journey times for traffic heading north of the city.

City council has advised that there will be no car access to Lower Glanmire Road from Brian Boru Street and that motorists wishing to access Lower Glanmire Road from the N8/Penrose Quay should continue to use Ship Street.

The new northbound lane on Brian Boru Street to take effect next Thursday, April 21.

Two lanes of southbound traffic will remain in place on both Summerhill North and MacCurtain Street and these will continue to provide access onto two southbound lanes on Brian Boru Street and left turn onto Lower Glanmire Road.

Motorists using these routes are advised to follow the on street directional signage and allow extra time for their journey as they may experience some delays as drivers adjust to the new layout.

The changed layout is part of the wider MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme which aims to support economic activity and enhance access to the city centre through significantly improved walking, cycling and public transport.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the scheme has been touted as the next phase in the transition to a more sustainable transport system in the city.

Under this scheme, the public realm will be improved and new traffic arrangements put in place on MacCurtain Street and adjoining streets in an effort to make the area more accommodating for shoppers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Cork City Council has thanked members of the public for their patience as the latest phase of the work is implemented.

Updates on the scheme can be found via the council's website.