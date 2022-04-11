Cork City Council to vote on selling land near Apple campus to IDA for €1.25m

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he would welcome this and suggested that funds acquired by the council if the land is disposed of could go towards developing a regional park in the North West ward.
“It’s already an objective of the council - there was a commitment there that the regional park would be supported but I’m just highlighting that this could be a possible way of perhaps helping to fund it,” he said.
“It would be of benefit to Apple employees in terms of an amenity right on their doorstep.”
Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said that potential further development in the ward is “very exciting” and “a vote of confidence in the area”.
“I understand that there have been extensive discussions between the council and the IDA to consider growth of potential developments in that area which is very exciting.
“The valuation has been intense and detailed, and the price is a good market value.
“It has passed the finance committee stage,” he explained. “It will now go before council next Monday.”