Looking back at milestone moments in the history of Cork City Hall

Cork City Hall's iconic concert hall saw its first public event in more than two years take place last week as city councillors, TDs, those from community groups in Cork and members of the public, gathered for a ceremony of remembrance and reflection.

The ceremony, to remember those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to pay tribute to those who contributed to the fight against the virus, was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher and the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty.

In his address to the assembled crowd, the Lord Mayor lauded healthcare workers for their trojan efforts during the pandemic and said the concert hall had "served the city and its people like never before" over the past year as a vaccination centre.

Cork City Hall in the aftermath of the Burning of Cork, 1920.

This week's Nostalgia takes a look back at just a few other milestone moments in City Hall's history.

The existing structure replaced the old City Hall, which was destroyed during the Burning of Cork in 1920.

It was designed by architects Jones and Kelly and built by Cork company, John Sisk & Son with the foundation stone laid by Éamon de Valera on July 9, 1932.

The first meeting of the Council was held on April 24, 1935, and the building was formally opened by Éamon de Valera on September 8, 1936.

An Echo article from that day captured the sense of occasion in the concert hall.

Éamon de Valera in Cork to open the new City Hall.

"In the concert hall, the arrival of the President and his distinguished associates was greeted with prolonged applause from the densely packed audience within - estimated at nearly 2,000," the article stated.

"The President offered the congratulations of the whole nation to the people of Cork on the restoration of their civic home.

"He said that the wanton burning of Cork city and its former City Hall following the murder of Lord Mayor MacCurtain and the heroic sacrifice of his successor, Terence MacSwiney, united the Irish people as they had never been united before," the article continued.

Since that opening day, Cork City Hall has welcomed many famous figures, including the historic visit of US President John F. Kennedy.

American President John F. Kennedy speaking at Cork City Hall during his visit to the city in 1963.

On June 28, 1963, JFK arrived in Cork as part of a four-day trip to Ireland where approximately 100,000 people flocked to see a US president with strong ties to Ireland.

That Friday morning he boarded a helicopter to Collins Barracks and was then taken by a motorcade down Summerhill, along MacCurtain Street, over Patrick’s Bridge, along Patrick’s Street, Grand Parade and the South Mall and over Brian Boru Bridge to the City Hall where he was conferred with the Freedom of the City by Lord Mayor, Sean Casey.

Cork was not originally part of the President’s itinerary but press secretary Pierre Salinger told journalists during a reconnaissance visit to Ireland earlier in 1963 that Kennedy had insisted he visit Cork due to a family linkage on the Fitzgerald side of his family.

View of Cork City Hall during Cork International Choral Festival, 1955.

The President said it was an honour to receive the Freedom of the City.

In recent weeks, City Hall has been illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks.