Forget managing optics and let's manage Covid surge, says Cork-based expert

Speaking to, AXA Research Chair of Applied Pathogen Ecology at University College Cork (UCC), Prof Gerry Killeen, said we should not be surprised at the significant increase in case numbers and hospitalisations after restrictions were lifted in late February.
He said a fourth dose of the vaccine could be a top-up for those who already got a booster shot, and added that mask-wearing would help protect the vulnerable as case numbers rise.
Meanwhile, the health service is under “huge pressure” with widespread disruption after a fresh surge in Covid cases, the HSE’s chief clinical officer warned yesterday. Dr Colm Henry said there are more than 6,000 healthcare staff absent from work as the service struggles to deal with the spike.
Almost 40,000 Covid-19 diagnoses were reported over the weekend.
It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there are hundreds of thousands of infections a week.
HSE chief calls on people to wear masks as Covid surges https://t.co/tVtjse81vi— EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) March 29, 2022
1,625 Covid positive patients in hospital now is causing huge stress on the healthcare system. We need to turn this tide again asap & repeat doing the basics. Please wear your mask appropriately, come forward for your booster or primary vaccine & isolate if symptoms. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 28, 2022