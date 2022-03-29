HSE chief calls on people to wear masks as Covid surges

THE chief executive of the HSE has called on the public to wear masks and isolate if they show symptoms of Covid-19, as the latest data from the HSE shows more than 130 patients with the virus are receiving care in Cork City hospitals.

According to the latest Covid-19 daily operations update for acute hospitals, there were 135 people with the virus in Cork hospitals as of 8pm on Sunday.

There were 112 Covid-positive patients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 23 people with the virus at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

As of 8am on Monday, there were 1,624 Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally, of whom 54 were in ICU.

On social media, HSE chief executive officer Paul Reid said: “1,625 Covid positive patients in hospital now is causing huge stress on the healthcare system.

“We need to turn this tide again asap and repeat doing the basics.

“Please wear your mask appropriately, come forward for your booster or primary vaccine and isolate if symptoms.”

Almost 40,000 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland over the last three days.

The cases were revealed by PCR testing and by positive antigen tests.

It comes as CUH had the highest number of people waiting for a hospital bed in the country yesterday.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 40 people on trolleys in the emergency department at the hospital.

An additional 24 people were on trolleys at MUH, according to the INMO’s Trolley Watch figures.

Nationally, 497 admitted patients were waiting for beds, 415 of whom were waiting in the emergency department, while 82 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.