Enjoy the sunshine, its not here to stay: Cork to get colder this week

Sunshine has dominated Cork’s weather for a few days now with silky blue skies and glowing sunsets, but unfortunately, while the grand stretch in the evening is here, temperatures are going to drop.

Today, will continue to be dry and sunny, with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

On Tuesday, while mist and fog will linger for the morning, it will be dry with good sunshine although a few scattered showers may appear. The highest temperatures will be around 13 to 15 degrees in a light northeasterly or variable breeze.

On Wednesday, things are likely to turn colder, with showers at times but still with a good deal of dry weather.

The middle of the week looks like a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country with highest temperatures elsewhere in the early afternoon of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest.

On Thursday, frost will clear in the morning to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers. It will be noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds and on Friday, the day will begin largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Looking ahead to the weekend there will be sunny spells and showers on Saturday with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. some uncertainty for Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain.