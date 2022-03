THE late Tom O’Sullivan fought tirelessly for his local community in Togher and would have been very honoured by the new community facility named after him, an event launching Tom O’Sullivan House was told.

Tom O’Sullivan House is a new community amenity in Togher, and it is home to two local projects, The Pod Youth Resilience Project, and Togher Family Centre’s Counselling Service, both of which are Togher Family Centre services.

The facility is also open to community groups from around Togher for gatherings and group activities. The building was officially opened on Friday evening by local City Councillor Fergal Dennehy, deputising for the Lord Mayor.

The late Tom O’Sullivan of Togher. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Councillor Dennehy said the late Tom O’Sullivan, after whom the facility is named, had been a fearless champion for the community of Togher, playing a pivotal role in the demolition of the old Deanrock flats complex, and it was only fitting that he be remembered in this way.

“The new housing estate and community facility is a testament to all the work Tom and others put in over the years ,” Councillor Dennehy said.

“Given all the work that Tom did throughout his life for the local community, it’s a very poignant moment to see the official opening of the facility, and I think Tom would have been very proud, and it was a great honour for me to be standing beside Tom’s widow, Rita, as she cut the ribbon.”

Vera Hayes, vice-chairperson of Togher Family Centre, said she was delighted to be at the opening of Tom O’Sullivan House.

Ken and Rita O'Sullivan, Therese Lynch and Noel O'Sullivan, at the official opening of Tom O'Sullivan House in Togher.

“I knew Tom well and I know that he would be very proud to see new services for children and adults in the heart of the community,” Ms Hayes said.

Stephanie Whiteford, project co-ordinator of The Pod, said the local community was “beyond lucky” to have the new building.

“It is a brand new ground floor facility and a homely atmosphere runs right through it, and it’s a perfect fit for our services there,” Ms Whiteford said.