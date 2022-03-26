'A foundation for new opportunities': Fully accessible business hub opens in Cork town 

IRELAND’S first purpose-built, fully inclusive remote working hub for people with disabilities has opened in Cork — despite the absence of a self-isolating Tánaiste.

Leo Varadkar had been due to perform the official opening of the Impact Hub@Crann in the Crann Centre in Ballincollig, but a positive antigen test meant a last-minute change of plans and the show went on without him.

The Crann Centre provides a range of life-changing services and supports for people living with neuro-physical disabilities such as spina bifida, hydrocephalus, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, spinal injuries, and childhood stroke.

Sponsored by AIB, Cork City Council, and the Open Doors Initiative, the new working hub will enable people living with disabilities to better participate in the world of work.

Deputising for the Tánaiste, East Cork TD David Stanton apologised on behalf of Mr Varadkar and said the Tánaiste had been very disappointed not to be able to attend.

Mr Stanton said the new hub would remove many of the barriers preventing local people with disabilities from working, and he praised the Open Doors Initiative for providing pathways to work for people often marginalised in society.

“This centre is amazing, it’s jaw-dropping, and it’s forward-seeing, and it’s linking in with the issue of remote working, something the pandemic has brought forward so much.

“People that have been disabled by various barriers can come here and work, and set up businesses, and we want more and more people to do that,” Mr Stanton said.

Sarah Dullea, who was MC for the launch, spoke of how in 2019 the Crann Centre had given her the opportunity to locate her beauty therapy business in its facility.

“It really was a dream come true as the venue is completely accessible and has all the services that I as a wheelchair user might need.

“A hugely important part of my locating my business here is that I truly do feel part of a team and the sense of the community, fun, and inclusivity offered here has helped me to continue in business since 2019,” Ms Dullea said.

Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher commended the work of the Crann Centre.

“The city council is very pleased to financially support the Impact Hub project and help create a co-working space for Ballincollig and the surrounding areas,” Mr Kelleher said.

Deputising for the mayor of Co Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney also praised the Impact Hub.

“The hub will provide a foundation for new opportunities and a vibrant support network to encourage all those who use the space to realise their ambitions,” Mr Looney said.

Crann Centre founder and chairwoman Kate Jarvey said that only 36.5% of people aged 15-64 with a disability are at work, compared to 72% of people without a disability in the same age category.

“Here at Crann, with the generous support and commitment of our partners, we have developed our Impact Hub with the aim of ensuring that people with disabilities in this region have the opportunity to participate in the new world of work, which is about co-working, collaboration, and remote working,” Ms Jarvey said.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said that backing people with disabilities to realise their potential was part of AIB’s wider strategy to support inclusion and diversity in communities across Ireland.

“We are delighted to help An Crann and its partners create a purpose-built facility which is accessible to people with disabilities and supports them in realising their career ambitions,” Mr Hunt said.

Open Doors Initiative chief executive Jeanne McDonagh said the Impact Hub created an equitable space for everyone in employment.

Developed in partnership with the Ballincollig Business Association and the Rubicon Centre at Munster Technological University, the Impact Hub@Crann features a 17-desk facility with high-speed broadband, a fully accessible working environment, and ample free parking.