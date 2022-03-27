Window of a house in Cork city centre smashed in for no reason 

The window of a city centre house was smashed in for no reason by a man who was walking by and the same man banged so hard at the door of a pub that the gardaí had to be called.

Now at Cork District Court, the accused man, Donatas Saras, who was also prosecuted in the name, Mantas Poceiuicius, has been jailed for five months.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to several charges to which the accused man pleaded guilty.

He was obstructing pedestrians by begging on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, on December 1 2021 and again on January 12 this year.

He engaged in offensive conduct by causing a disturbance outside Ryan’s Bar in the early hours of February 17 last year. Sgt. Lyons said the owner of the premises heard loud banging outside.

On that occasion the defendant was one of three men who were seen kicking the door of the premises trying to gain access.

Sgt. Lyons said that on the afternoon of September 13 2021 a man living in Cork city centre hear the front window of his home breaking. The accused was seen walking away.

In the final incident before the court against the same man evidence was given of him having a steak knife at the bus station and acting in a suspicious manner.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the 21-year-old from Lithuania moved to Ireland two years ago.

Initially, he worked as a kitchen porter but got into a bad situation in relation to addiction and homelessness, the judge was told.

Judge Kelleher said that the young man had clocked up a lot of convictions in the two years he had been living in Ireland. The judge said it must have been particularly upsetting for the man to be sitting in his house in the middle of the day and hearing his window being smashed.

The issue in relation to the defendant being prosecuted under two names was not clarified in court.