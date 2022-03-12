Man accused of assaulting garda said 'I will rip the eye out of your head', court told 

A Cork man accused of sticking his finger into the eye of a garda saying, ‘I hope you lose your eye,’ has been remanded in custody for a further fortnight.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for the adjournment of the case until March 24, stating that directions were not yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted that adjournment.

Philip Barry, 35, of St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, appeared by video link from prison to Cork District Court. His solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, was present in court for the brief mention of the case.

Philip Barry faces five counts, including three charges related to assault to members of An Garda Síochána – two of those charges involving assault causing harm.

The most recent incident related to January 4. Sergeant Brendan Curry said, “It is alleged that at 10.30pm Garda Ian King was assaulted at the Bridewell garda station.

“It is alleged that Mr Barry was highly aggressive and abusive to gardaí when in custody and that when he had his handcuffs removed he swung punches at gardaí and attempted to get out.

"He placed his fingers around the glasses of Garda King and caused pressure to the eye area. It is alleged that he also showed intent by stating, ‘I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye.’

"Garda Ian King had to have three paper stitches and a tetanus injection.”