Two men charged with burgling a house appear in Cork court 

Two men charged with burgling a house in a case where the stolen goods were found stashed at a cemetery have appeared again at Cork District Court – one by video link from prison and the other in person.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the case only dated back to January and that directions were not available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Martin Hurley in custody for two weeks.

He remanded Christopher Nagle on continuing High Court bail for five weeks.

It was previously alleged that a locator application on a stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park – where there is a cemetery.

This area was searched by gardaí and the stolen property was found concealed behind a headstone.

These were the allegations made at Cork District Court when the two men first appeared.

It was alleged that the two men were identified on CCTV and later located at 190 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork. This address is the home of one of the accused men – 49-year-old Martin Hurley. His co-accused is Christopher Nagle of Ard Aoibhinn, Banduff Road, Cork.