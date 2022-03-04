Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 21:52

Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees

Cork Lions Club has announced the return of its famous Patrick's Hill Ball Run, which will take place on March 20
Cork Lions Club's famous Patrick's Hill Ball Run will return this month for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Martha Brennan

CORK Lions Club has announced the return of its famous Patrick's Hill Ball Run, which will raise money for Ukrainian refugees this year.

The event, where around 12,000 coloured balls are released down one of the steepest hills in Cork City, usually raises funds for defibrillators in the city.

However, the club has announced that this year's proceeds will go to the Lions International Fund for Ukrainian Refugees.

"Cork Lions Club has decided to donate the proceeds from the Ball Run to the Ukraine Refugee Appeal," organisers said.

"Lions clubs in Poland and Romania are providing care packages to refugees arriving from Ukraine. 

"Donations will be passed directly to these clubs."

The Cork Lions Club Ball Run takes place on St Patrick's Hill every year.
Each ball released during the run is individually numbered and gathered in a trap at the bottom of the hill.

The first six balls win a prize, with a top prize of €500 up for grabs.

Balls will be sold at the event, taking place on March 20 at 2pm, or they can be purchased online for €2.

See www.corklionsclub.ie.

