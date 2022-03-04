Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas

A SPECIAL 'Fill-a-bus' appeal will take place outside of Douglas Court Shopping centre tomorrow to collect items for those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The appeal is being organised by Bus Éireann and will take place from 10am to 3pm.

Items that will be accepted include first aid kits, sleeping bags, toiletries, baby items and non-perishable foods.

Volunteer drivers with the company, who have been delivering aid to orphanages in Belarus since 2015, are backing the campaign.

The donated items will be distributed by the volunteers to individuals and families in need near the Polish border in the coming weeks.