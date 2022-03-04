Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 20:57

Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas

Donations of first aid kits, sleeping bags ,toiletries, baby items and non-perishable foods are welcome
Fill-a-Bus appeal for Ukraine to take place in Douglas

Bus Éireann previously partnered with Cork Penny Dinners for a Christmas Fill-A-Bus appeal.

Martha Brennan

A SPECIAL 'Fill-a-bus' appeal will take place outside of Douglas Court Shopping centre tomorrow to collect items for those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The appeal is being organised by Bus Éireann and will take place from 10am to 3pm.

Items that will be accepted include first aid kits, sleeping bags, toiletries, baby items and non-perishable foods.

Volunteer drivers with the company, who have been delivering aid to orphanages in Belarus since 2015, are backing the campaign.

The donated items will be distributed by the volunteers to individuals and families in need near the Polish border in the coming weeks.

Read More

‘If you don’t hear from them, you fear the worst’: Cork activist describes family's fears for loved ones in Kyiv

More in this section

Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use Preparations underway for citizens' assembly on drug use
Man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill man at Cork pub is remanded in custody Man charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill man at Cork pub is remanded in custody
Sanctuary Runners co-ordinating 'Run for Ukraine' this weekend  Sanctuary Runners co-ordinating 'Run for Ukraine' this weekend 
Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees

Famous Cork ball run will donate proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more