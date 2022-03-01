Cork’s Scoil Mhuire celebrates 70 years as founder turns 98

CORK secondary school Scoil Mhuire celebrated its 70th anniversary and the 98th birthday of one of its founders, Mary O’Donovan, with a special commemorative mass and lunch yesterday.

The whole school community came together to celebrate both events and they were joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who wished them continued success.

Scoil Mhuire has been at the forefront of education for girls in Cork since it was established by two Cork women, Ms O’Donovan and Kathleen Cahill, in 1951 after they returned home from Manchester where they were training to be teachers.

Since then, the school has enjoyed an extensive history and has firmly enshrined its reputation as a centre for excellence.

'An opportunity to say thank you'

Past pupil Aileen Twomey, who now teaches geography in the Cork City secondary school, said it was nice to mark two significant moments in the school’s history.

“Mary O’Donovan and Kathleen Cahill had the vision in 1951 to set up a school in their native city that inculcated in girls the belief that, whatever they chose to do in life, they could excel in their field,” Ms Twomey said.

“Generations of Cork women have reason to be grateful for the vision of our founders. This was a great opportunity to say thank you and celebrate the school and this lady.”

Ms Mary O'Donovan, founder of Scoil Mhuire with Aileen Twomey and school Principal Regina Butler at the school's 70th-anniversary celebrations in Isaac's restaurant. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The all-girls secondary school, which is based on Wellington Road and has more than 400 students, continues to thrive and provides a great educational platform for students.

Ms Twomey said the legacy of both Ms O’Donovan and Ms Cahill has been passed on through generations of students.

“The school was set up to instill a love of learning, a standard of excellence, a respect for truth, a confidence in one’s own ability to succeed, and a happiness in friendship that lasted long after school had been left behind,” she said.

“These seeds have been nurtured over the past seven decades. The legacy from both Ms Cahill and Ms O’Donovan has been passed on through generations of students.

"The one thing you would find in the school is a lot of laughter, an absolute love of learning, and a love of friends.

“I am a past pupil and a teacher here now. My daughter goes here now. My best friends are my friends from Scoil Mhuire. There is a great atmosphere in the school. Students come from all over. We have great teachers and students.”

Scoil Mhuire continues to evolve and has plans to build a new hall.

Ms Twomey said the future was very bright for the progressive secondary school.

“The school is constantly evolving and developing. We are expanding. We are hoping to build a new hall in the next year or two. It will give us the facilities we need in terms of a gym, outdoor space, and some extra classes. There is a very bright future ahead for the school.”

True to its roots

The teacher said the school remained true to its roots in the local community where it is firmly embedded. The school’s charitable ethos is also well established both locally and globally.

“The school is embedded in the local community. It has been for so long. Ms O’Donovan always instilled the sense of pride in the city and the community in us. We have always been involved in lots of different charities.

“Our TY [transition-year] students were packing hampers and Christmas stuff for St Vincent de Paul. A group of our students recently returned from Sierra Leone. We help to build schools there with a charity called the Schools and Health Foundation.”

Ms Twomey said the school was a “special place”.

“Extracurricular activities are also very important in the school. Our mission statement is nurturing for life. The school provides a holistic development to ensure each student reaches their full potential. It is not about points; it is about the person.

“School days are short but can be formative for life. Scoil Mhuire truly is a special place. We are honoured to build on the legacy of these two ladies.”