‘A giant of our institution’: UCC pays tribute to renowned historian Professor John A. Murphy following his passing

University College Cork (UCC) has paid tribute to the renowned historian and former senator, Professor John A. Murphy, following his passing.

In a statement this evening, UCC said Prof Murphy had an association with the University spanning more than 70 years, beginning in 1945 when he left his native Macroom to study History and Latin as a scholarship student.

Prof Murphy taught at Farranferris for 10 years before he returned to UCC to assume the role of Assistant Lecturer under Professor James Hogan in 1960.

Subsequently appointed Professor of History in 1971, UCC said Prof Murphy emerged “as a leading and independent voice in contemporary Irish history authoring a number of important monographs” and as “a standard bearer of cultural and political pluralism and a devotee of the Irish language, he earned national recognition and admiration as an inimitable orator and public commentator”.

Twice elected to Seanad Éireann, Prof Murphy was named Cork Person of the Year in 2005 in recognition of his life’s work and was selected by the University as one of the delegation to meet the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II during her historic visit to Cork in 2011.

Aside from teaching Irish history to generations of UCC students, the University said Prof Murphy also played a crucial role in preserving the heritage of the University itself, authoring three books on its history.

He retired from UCC as Professor of Irish History in 1990 and was appointed the first University Historian in 2016.

Indicative of his status in the University, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2001, and a bronze bust of Prof Murphy by sculptor Seamus Murphy RHA was unveiled at a special event held in 2017 in the Aula Maxima to mark his 90th birthday.

UCC President, Prof John O'Halloran, said the entire University is deeply saddened to learn of Prof Murphy’s passing.

“A giant of our institution, his own story is deeply intertwined with the history of UCC, a heritage he arduously worked at preserving.

“Upon meeting Queen Elizabeth II, he recalled 'that history is a record of the past, not a chronicle of grievances' and this principle guided his work and his teaching to generations of our History students.

“His contribution to our University is without equal, and on behalf of UCC, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to his family.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis."

Dr Mervyn O'Driscoll, Head of the School of History at UCC, said Prof Murphy “performed an inestimable service to Irish history”.

“A courageous professional, he was an important voice of independent reason and historical balance regarding Irish identity and society.

“John A. was never afraid to ask hard and searching questions.

“He remains an example to us all here. Neither will we forget his humour and ballad singing.”