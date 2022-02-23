Cork man receives suspended sentence for assaulting work supervisor

A YOUNG man was given a suspended jail term for assaulting his supervisor at the height of a workplace row.

Aaron McSweeney, aged 25, of 47 Greenfields Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, pleaded guilty to the assault at Cork District Court.

The charge was of assaulting Stephen O’Mahony on February 17, 2021, at BWG Masterlink at Blarney Business Park.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident happened out of a dispute on the warehouse floor.

“It escalated into pushing and shoving. Aaron McSweeney was instructed to go home. He turned to walk away but then Aaron McSweeney struck Mr O’Mahony in the right eye causing bruising,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the background to the incident was that a pallet of goods had been delivered earlier and had not been stored after their arrival on the floor. A second delivery then arrived and a difficulty arose as a result of the first pallet of goods being in the way.

Aaron McSweeney was asked why the first pallet had not been dealt with but he did not believe it had been his job to move it.

This resulted in a verbal altercation which ended with the defendant punching his supervisor.

Judge Kelleher was told that the accused did not believe on the evening that the matter in dispute had been his responsibility.

The young man had worked there for four and a half years and lost his job immediately after this incident.

The defendant said he was sorry for his actions.

Judge Kelleher noted that the defendant was now working in other employment.

“I will give him one chance and impose five months suspended.

“This will be imposed if you get any conviction in the next two years,” Judge Kelleher said.