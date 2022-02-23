Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 12:46

How to protect your car and home during a cold snap

Insurance experts have issued advice for protecting homes and cars against tomorrow's frosty conditions
Temperatures are set to dip below 0 tonight. Picture: iStock.

Martha Brennan

INSURANCE experts have issued advice for protecting homes and cars against tomorrow's frosty weather conditions.

According to Insuremyhouse.ie, it's important to turn taps on regularly during a cold snap and to make sure you know how to turn your water off if necessary.

If a pipe bursts, turn off the water, switch off any water heating installations, and open all taps to drain the system.

The company also recommends putting the heating on a timer if the house will be empty for an extended period of time.

Gutters and outdoor plumbing fixtures should also be tended to ensure they don’t freeze. Drain outdoor taps, shut off water to them if possible, and disconnect garden hoses.

It is also advised to check the exterior walls of homes for holes to ensure there are no entry points for freezing air to enter. Use foam insulation to close them up and weather stripping to remedy any cracks around doors.

For motorists, Insuramycars.ie recommends checking tyre thread depth before driving on icy roads and making sure there is enough fuel in the tank to avoid fuel lines freezing.

Do not put freezing water or boiling water on windscreens. Instead, put some hot water in a ziplock bag and rub it against the screen.

 “There’s no doubt that there will be people throughout the country who will have to make a claim as a result of this extreme weather snap," said Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyhouse.ie.

"But how big the claim needs to be - or, more importantly, how much damage is caused - can sometimes be lessened by taking a few simple safety precautions.

“If you are unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage in the wake of the adverse weather, ensure you contact your insurer immediately to initiate the claims process”.

Cork weather: Bitter conditions forecast with wintry showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms
