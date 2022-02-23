Cork weather: Bitter conditions forecast with wintry showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms

Bitter weather conditions have been forecast for the next couple of days, with temperatures set to plummet from this evening.

According to Met Éireann, the weather will break later this afternoon with rain moving down from the north and turning heavy in places.

The national weather forecaster has said it will feel "raw" tonight "with brisk westerly winds feeding in some snow, sleet and rain showers".

Sunny spells & scattered blustery showers 🌦️ will occur today, followed by a band of rain which will gradually move down from the northwest.



Highs of 6 to 11°C 🌡️ in brisk southwesterly winds. 🍃



Turning colder 🥶 later with wintry showers after dark. 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/BarZbiQhlt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 23, 2022

There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Lowest temperatures across Munster tonight will range between -2 to +1 degrees but it will feel even colder "owing to an added wind chill factor".

Some frost and ice will set in also, especially in sheltered areas.

Cold and windy conditions will persist tomorrow with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers.

Met Éireann has warned that snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to "treacherous conditions".

Some thundery showers with local hail are possible too.

Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 7 degrees again "with an added wind chill factor with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds persisting through the day".

Tomorrow night will be another bitter one, with lowest temperatures of around zero to four degrees.

Frost and icy patches may also develop.

Friday is expected to be a drier day with good sunny spells and just a light southwest breeze.

Highest temperatures during the day will reach 8 to 10 degrees and will drop back to lows of 2 to 7 degrees during the night.