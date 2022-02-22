Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Popular running group founded in Cork expanding to include open water swimming

"They came to us and asked how can we do this with swimming.” 
Popular running group founded in Cork expanding to include open water swimming

The initiative which works to get asylum seekers, migrants and Irish citizens out running together in a group is now working on creating a similar open water swim initiative. Lifeguard Evan O'Broin keeping a watchful eye on swmmers while on duty at Claycastle Beach, Youghal, Co Cork. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

Sanctuary Runners, a solidarity through sport movement bringing together citizens, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, is expanding to work with swimmers.

The initiative which works to get asylum seekers, migrants and Irish citizens out running together in a group is now working on creating a similar open water swim initiative.

Read More

Watch: Trailer released for new series based on Graham Norton novel

Speaking to The Echo Sanctuary Runners founder Graham Clifford said it was Swim Ireland who reached out to them.

“Sarah King, the CEO of Swim Ireland and the President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland she has always been very interested and supportive of Sanctuary Runners and the concept of using sport to bring people together especially asylum seekers, migrant workers and other migrants in the wider Irish community. 

"They came to us and asked how can we do this with swimming.” 

Mr Clifford said he was enthusiastically on board with the idea.

“I said it needs to be open water swimming, in the pool, you are missing out on a number of important shared experiences from being freezing and thinking this was madness to the euphoria of jumping in and dealing with the cold and doing it together.” 

 The Sanctuary Runners founder said the project will be very accessible.

“It will be compassionate, culturally appropriate and very gentle. My hope is that you would help people to overcome whatever views or experiences of the sea they have in their lives.” 

Mr Clifford said so far he has gotten a positive reaction to the concept.

“I didn’t know how this would fly and I started asking Irish individuals in the Sanctuary Runners do they swim, and they said no, but they would give it a go.” 

Mr Clifford said it was likely to be a six-week programme in East Cork in May.

Ashley Hunter, Swim Ireland Head of Participation said: “We are delighted to be working with Sanctuary Runners to establish an outdoor swimming programme for their members during the 2022 summer months.

“We are developing the detail of the programme and plan to launch it in the coming weeks.

“The open water swimming programme aims to support and promote the Sanctuary Runners core values of Solidarity, Friendship and Respect along with providing life swimming skills and an opportunity to further engage with the fast-growing open water swimming community for continued participation.”

Read More

'The work they do really is delivering': Support for Cork group working with refugees 

More in this section

Cork County Councillor avoids jail following conviction for assaulting his brother and nephew Cork County Councillor avoids jail following conviction for assaulting his brother and nephew
Motor community in mourning following death of West Cork man in rally crash   Motor community in mourning following death of West Cork man in rally crash  
Former scout leader jailed at Cork court for indecently assaulting 13-year-old boy Former scout leader jailed at Cork court for indecently assaulting 13-year-old boy
cork#swimmingwater safetycork beaches
<p>Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, started with Ringmahon Rangers as a child and has been Liverpool's back up goalkeeper since 2021.</p>

Liverpool's Cork goalie lauded ahead of big game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more