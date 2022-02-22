Popular running group founded in Cork expanding to include open water swimming

Sanctuary Runners, a solidarity through sport movement bringing together citizens, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, is expanding to work with swimmers.
The initiative which works to get asylum seekers, migrants and Irish citizens out running together in a group is now working on creating a similar open water swim initiative.
Speaking to The Echo Sanctuary Runners founder Graham Clifford said it was Swim Ireland who reached out to them.
“Sarah King, the CEO of Swim Ireland and the President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland she has always been very interested and supportive of Sanctuary Runners and the concept of using sport to bring people together especially asylum seekers, migrant workers and other migrants in the wider Irish community.
Mr Clifford said he was enthusiastically on board with the idea.
“I said it needs to be open water swimming, in the pool, you are missing out on a number of important shared experiences from being freezing and thinking this was madness to the euphoria of jumping in and dealing with the cold and doing it together.”
SANCTUARY SWIMMERS:— The Sanctuary Runners (@SanctuaryRunner) February 16, 2022
In May, with our friends & partners @swimireland, we'll launch a Sanctuary Swimmers pilot group in Cork! With a special focus on sea swimming.
A gentle, culturally appropriate & compassionate approach.
More info to come! #Solidarity #Friendship #Respect pic.twitter.com/y2sK3sQoCk
The Sanctuary Runners founder said the project will be very accessible.
Mr Clifford said so far he has gotten a positive reaction to the concept.
“I didn’t know how this would fly and I started asking Irish individuals in the Sanctuary Runners do they swim, and they said no, but they would give it a go.”
Mr Clifford said it was likely to be a six-week programme in East Cork in May.
Ashley Hunter, Swim Ireland Head of Participation said: “We are delighted to be working with Sanctuary Runners to establish an outdoor swimming programme for their members during the 2022 summer months.
“We are developing the detail of the programme and plan to launch it in the coming weeks.