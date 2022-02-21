Watch: Trailer released for new series based on Graham Norton novel

The trailer for Graham Norton’s first book ‘Holding’, which has been turned into four-part ITV series, has been released.

Holding is being broadcast this March on ITV and on the ITV player. Picture Andres Poveda

The trailer is dotted with familiar faces, with Conleth Hill of Game of Thrones fame, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Pauline McLynn and Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker all taking up roles in the series.

The show was directed by Kathy Burke and was shot in West Cork last year including filming in locations such as Drimoleague and Castletownshend.

The story, which centres around a small town in West Cork and tells the tale of what happens when a shocking discovery is made locally.

The discovery of human remains leads the whole community to retrace stories that had long been forgotten.

Holding is being broadcast this March on ITV and on the ITV player.