'The work they do really is delivering': Support for Cork group working with refugees 

COMMUNITY Finance Ireland (CFI) has announced that it is to support a Cork-based NGO, Recruit Refugees Ireland (RRI).

CFI delivers social finance solutions to support local communities and drive social impact through sports, community projects, faith-based groups, and social enterprises.

Nora Keogh is CFI Munster region client relationship manager.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Keogh said they decided to support RRI because of the impact their work is having on the lives of refugees in Cork.

“We are delighted to help support Recruit Refugees Ireland and its ambitions to break down barriers to meaningful employment for refugees — the work they do really is delivering impact in the Cork region,” Ms Keogh said.

CFI was established in 1995 and supports a diverse portfolio of clients across the country.

It is currently the only Irish and British member of the European Federation of Ethical and Alternative Banks.

RRI was established in January 2020 to train and support refugees to rehabilitate them to the labour market in Ireland.

Ms Roos Demol is the founder of the organisation.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Demol said that the CFI had heard about the RRI and they liked the idea of their work.

“They decided to come and talk to us and see how they can help us for a future potential loan; at the moment, it’s more advising, listening to what we do in seeing how they can be involved in this.

“So it means that what we’re doing is important,” she said.