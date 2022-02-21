Dursey cable car decision is a ‘pure nightmare’

“THIS is a pure nightmare for us. We are looking for a bit of common sense. We are not against progress,” said Joseph Sullivan after it was confirmed that the Dursey Cable Car service will be paused from April.

Despite pleas from local councillors, Cork County Council has confirmed that the Dursey Cable Car service will be halted from April 1 following advice from structural consultants.

In recent weeks the council advised that structural review of the infrastructure of the Dursey Cable Car had highlighted some essential works that must be carried out in the short term.

The works relate to the towers which suffered during recent adverse weather events including Storm Barra in December 2021.

The council confirmed in recent days that ongoing assessments concluded that the cable car must be taken from service by March 31.

The council added it is “actively advancing procurement options” for replacement towers to help facilitate the resumption of service.

Joseph Sullivan, who lives on the mainland but has a family farm on Dursey Island, uses the cable car to commute to the island to tend to his livestock.

Mr Sullivan said the decision to pause the service will make it very hard for him to carry out his daily work.

“This is a pure nightmare for us. The timing couldn’t be worse. It makes it very hard for me as a farmer. It is all well and good to say you can get a ferry there, but Dursey Island is very exposed. There are a lot of days when you can’t go to Dursey Island as the sea could be wild,” he said.

It is anticipated that the service won’t become operational again until at least November, because its two towers need reinforcing due to storm damage.

The farmer said when the news initially broke it was a ‘big shock’.

Dursey Island cable car, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

“When the news broke it was a big shock. We weren’t consulted. A meeting took place behind closed doors and a decision was made behind closed doors. They are taking the service from us. I respect the fact that they need a longer day, and they need summer months to do this work, but it shouldn’t have come to this.”

Mr Sullivan is one of several farmers who have livestock on the island which need constant care, particularly at this time of the year as they are due to lamb and calf in April.

“There are 600 or 700 sheep on the island going to lamb in April. There are a lot of cows on the island going to calf in April. Farmers need to access the island daily and at various times throughout the day to care for our animals. We don’t want to be seen to be neglecting our animals.”

He said there is also a “human aspect” as well to be considered with the pausing of the service.

“There is a human aspect as well. It can slightly vary but anywhere from two to six people live on Dursey Island full time and want to come and go. I cannot stress the importance of the cable car, for access to the mainland for health services, food, and animal husbandry. Residents cannot access emergency services if required,” he added.

The farmer said if the proposed work was delayed by a few weeks, it would make a big difference.

“A few weeks would make a big difference. They haven’t even come to the designing stage yet and it must go to tender then. Is it possible for the cable car to run for a little while the works are getting done? Can they push it back by four weeks? We are not asking for a lot. We are looking for a bit of common sense. We are not against progress. We want to work with them.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan recently met with farmers, residents and other stakeholders who will be most impacted by the closure of the cable car.

The Cork TD said that people are aware of the importance of the cable car from an economic and tourism point of view for the Beara Peninsula.

“More importantly than that, it is a lifeline to the island. March and April are a particularly important time of year for sheep and cattle farmers with lambing and calving,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“It is so important that if there are any issues with livestock that farmers have direct access to the island.

“This along with obvious health concerns and emergencies, it’s really important that that line of access is kept open,” he added.

Deputy O’Sullivan said he will urge Cork County Council to pause the closure of the cable car until new towers, meant to replace the existing towers, are on site and work can commence.

“It would be extremely frustrating if we had a situation where the cable care was just lying idle for months and there was no work going on,” he said.

The Cork TD said he would be doing everything possible to ensure the Department of Transport put in place a ferry service, so that when the cable car is closed for maintenance residents and other stakeholders are able to travel back and forth.

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins said alternative measures must be put in place for the islanders and visitors alike.

“Some measures have to be put in place for the islanders and visitors alike for the months the cable car is out of operation.

“A temporary solution of a ferry type service has been put forward locally, but it needs heads around the table for this to work.”