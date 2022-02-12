Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 18:53

Beyond the cable car: Local podcast highlights life of Dursey's islanders

Learn more about those who keep Dursey Island running by listening to a podcast created by local tour manager Carina McNally
Beyond the cable car: Local podcast highlights life of Dursey's islanders

Dursey Island Discs was created by Beara Baoi Tours manager Carina McNally. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Martha Brennan

A BEARA tour guide has released a podcast series featuring some of the people who keep Dursey Island running.

The Dursey Island Discs series was created by local writer and manager of Beara Baoi Tours Carina McNally.

Ms McNally was inspired by BBC Radio 4's long-running 'Desert Island Discs' programme and originally released the podcast as part of the Beara Arts Festival.

To create it, she interviewed a number of Dursey locals and others who have close associations with the island.

All of the interviewees were asked to imagine what records, book, luxury item and companion they would take with them if they were ever stuck on the island.

The series, available on Soundcloud, was recorded by Cormac O’Connor and produced by Marc O’Sullivan Vallig.

The Dursey Island Cable Car will temporarily cease service this summer.
The Dursey Island Cable Car will temporarily cease service this summer.

Dursey, which is the only Irish island connected to the mainland by cable car, has featured in headlines recently following the announcement of a temporary closure of the Dursey Cable Car.

Cork County Council expects that the service will pause from April to November in order to facilitate essential works.

“The works relate to the towers which suffered during recent adverse weather events including Storm Barra in December 2021,” the council stated.

“Cork County Council has been informed that considering their age, condition, and likely future exposure to strong winds, these towers must now be reinforced or replaced."

Separately, the decision to approve planning for a €10m visitors centre and new cable car for the island is set to face a judicial review after Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) were granted permission to bring a review of An Bord Pleanála's decision.

Read More

Approval of new Dursey cable car and visitor centre may face a judicial review

More in this section

Northside neglect? Differing views ahead of planned protest  Northside neglect? Differing views ahead of planned protest 
Irish citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately Irish citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately
Cork's Adam King to lead segment of national St Patrick's Day parade Cork's Adam King to lead segment of national St Patrick's Day parade
#durseyislandplace: beara
Spot flood warning as 'intense' rain forecast for Cork 

Spot flood warning as 'intense' rain forecast for Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more