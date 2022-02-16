'A total hero': Cork teen who saved man’s life with CPR praised

A TEENAGER on work experience has been hailed a hero for performing CPR on a customer who went into cardiac arrest while he was on duty.

Ross Hennessy, 16, who is in Transition Year at St Colman’s College in Fermoy, was behind the bar in the family pub, Hennessy’s bar, Mayfield, last Tuesday, when customer Thomas McNamara suddenly fell off his stool and hit his head.

Springing into action, Ross rang the emergency services on his mobile and while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, the young secondary school student performed CPR on the man, following instructions from the emergency services who remained on the phone with him.

Speaking to The Echo, Ross said he had never been taught CPR but he “had an idea” from TV and with guidance from the emergency services, he managed to perform the life-saving manoeuvre.

Ross, who wants to become an architect when he is older, said the ambulance arrived in around five minutes and he was relieved when the ambulance crew took over the care of the man.

“I was in shock at what had happened. I thought Tom looked bad, I wasn’t sure if I was doing it right.”

Mr McNamara spent a few days in a coma in hospital and Ross said he was very worried about him.

“I wasn’t sure what to think, I was worried, I kept thinking about him.”

Then on Friday, Mr McNamara’s daughter Helen called in to tell Ross that her father had come out of the coma and was talking a little bit.

Speaking about her dad, Helen said Tom has since pulled through against all the odds of being on life support the last few days.

Helen said she had been in contact with the paramedics that attended the scene and they said without the quick thinking and reactions from Ross performing CPR, the story would have been so different.

“He saved my fathers life. I’m still in shock at his age and reaction, a total hero.

“The paramedics have stated he was the main reason they could do what they did after.

“He deserves a medal.”

Ross said his parents were very proud of him for what he had done and his younger brother was “buzzing” when Ross was asked to chat about the incident on the radio.

“I’m proud of what I did and I’m very relieved Tom is doing okay,” Ross told The Echo.

The young student also said a paramedic got in touch with Ross’s family, after the incident and offered to teach Ross, and a number of the staff at the family pub, CPR free of charge.

“I’m definitely going to do that,” Ross said after realising the importance of knowing the skill.