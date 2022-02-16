Rob Heffernan set to join RedFM's breakfast show

Cork's RedFM has announced that World Champion race walker and Olympic Bronze Medallist Rob Heffernan is swapping the roads for the airwaves to join the radio station’s breakfast show.

Rob will be walking side by side with breakfast show stalwart, comedian Laura O'Mahony, along with Ciara Revins who will be coaching the lads towards plenty of podium finishes in the future.

Listeners can expect a warm and positive Cork-based show with Rob, Laura and Ciara, with Hit Music and big prizes on offer each morning.

Former world champion race walker Rob Heffernan who is the latest to join Red FM. Photo Darragh Kane.

Speaking on the announcement, Rob said: "I'm delighted to join the team at Cork's RedFM. This is a whole new challenge for me but as I've proven throughout my career I'm certainly up for a challenge. I can't wait to get going."

CEO of Cork's RedFM, Diarmuid O'Leary said:

We are delighted to have signed Rob and look forward to him joining our winning team here at Cork's RedFM.

"Rob's infectious enthusiasm for Cork will shine through and I have no doubt that he, along with Laura and Ciara will dominate Cork's breakfast radio landscape."

Rob will take to the starting line for Breakfast on Cork's RedFM on February 28, 2022 at 6am.