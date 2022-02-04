Construction on long-awaited road improvement scheme in Cork city set to get underway later this year

CONSTRUCTION work on a long-awaited road improvement scheme for a densely populated suburb on the southside of the city is set to get underway later this year.

Cork City Council has confirmed the works on the Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme should begin in the third quarter of 2022.

The lack of pedestrian infrastructure in the area, including footpaths and streetlights, has been raised at local and national level for more than a decade.

Residents and local politicians had first urged Cork County Council to take action and, following the boundary extension, raised the issue with City Hall.

“It is vitally important that this is delivered, and that it is delivered on time,” Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said, commending the local residents who he said have campaigned “with great resilience and commitment” for the needed improvements.

“As I understand it, the council intend to proceed with construction in the autumn; they already have planning permission and funding has been secured from the NTA in recent weeks.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire’s party colleague, Cllr Eolan Ryng also welcomed the news.

“It has been a long time in the making.

“I hope it will resolve the issues that exist for this community, who feel that they have been effectively cut off, living in unsafe conditions and with a lack of accessibility,” he said.

“I hope the timescales outlined will be adhered to. My colleague Deputy Ó Laoghaire and I will be continuing to keep the pressure on, working with the local community, other local representatives and the statutory authorities to ensure this is delivered.”