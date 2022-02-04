Second Scandinavian furniture store opens in Cork

A second JYSK store has opened in Cork, with the new store opening its doors on Thursday morning in Little Island.

JYSK, the Danish retailer, (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

The second store is located just 20 minutes outside Cork city, located at Eastgate Retail Park, T45 KW40.

JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.

The doors to the Scandinavian inspired retail store opened at 10am to the delight of the eagerly waiting consumers outside. Customers were able to shop with up to 70% off throughout the store.

JYSK specialises in high-quality sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bedframes and bases.

Speaking about the opening, store manager Ryan French says: “We are so excited to open the new JYSK store in Co Cork today. We’re delighted to be joining Youghal as the second store in the rebel county, and can’t wait to welcome our first customers with so many new products arriving this season.”

JYSK opens second store in Cork. Manager Ryan French

JYSK offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices.

