Pictures: Cork city's newest late night venue opens

CORK city’s newest late night venue has opened, marking a six-figure investment from the Rearden’s Group.
Le Cabaret, touted as a “spectacular, new, sophisticated” venue “in the heart of Cork city”, opened last night.
The new venue, located in the Rearden’s complex on Washington Street, occupies the space that was formerly Havanas.
“It’s kind of a Parisian-themed nightclub with DJs, live acts, live bands and burlesque dancers.
“Work has been ongoing for around six months, with a six-figure sum gone into it,” Manager of the Rearden’s Group, John Styles told The Echo.
“Initially it will be open Friday and Saturday night for the month of February but we’ll likely build on that to open on Thursdays as well down the line.
“The space will also be up for rent too - so you could have anything from a wedding reception to a grads, to a corporate booking.”
Plans for the new venue had been afoot for quite some time but had to be put on the back burner with the onset of the pandemic.
“Margaret Kenneally, the owner, it was really her vision to drive the old Havanas nightclub which it was known as. She had this notion pre-Covid and then the pandemic kiboshed it,” Mr Styles said.
However, once restrictions eased, plans for the new venture were back on track.
“A lot of people thought we were mad trying to build a new nightclub in the middle of a pandemic.
“I don’t think there were too many other people in Ireland trying to do it,” Mr Styles laughed.
However, the group will be hoping their gamble pays off.
“The club looks really sharp,” Mr Styles said.