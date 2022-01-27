Temporary traffic management measures come into effect at Dunkettle in preparation for new flyover

Temporary traffic management measures have come into effect at the Dunkettle interchange today in preparation for the opening of the first new flyover of the upgrade project.

The Ibis slip road from the Glounthaune-Glanmire Road onto the M8 southbound has closed as scheduled this morning as part of works to open a new bridge on the Dunkettle interchange.

Earlier this week, motorists were advised to expect delays on the M8 in Cork over the coming days, as the first new flyover is set to open on Sunday.

M8 Update: The Ibis slip-road from the Glounthaune-Glanmire Road onto the M8 Southbound has closed as scheduled this morning, and will reopen on 06th Feb, as part of works to open a new bridge on the #dunkettle Interchange Upgrade over the weekend. https://t.co/vzB3naP4qn… — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) January 27, 2022

The opening of the flyover, known as ST08 and located on the northern side of the Jack Lynch tunnel, marks a major milestone in the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project.

The €215m project aims to reconfigure the existing interchange to a free-flowing interchange with 52 structures of various forms.

To date, the works have been largely off-line.

However, over the coming months, a number of new link roads and associated structures will be opened to traffic, beginning with the new ST08 flyover on Sunday.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays over the coming days ahead of the opening.

The Ibis slip road from L2998 to the M8 will remain closed until Sunday, February 6.

The M8 southbound will be reduced to one lane during this period before traffic is directed over the new flyover from Sunday, January 30.

Traffic from the Ibis slip road will also be directed over the new flyover from its reopening on February 6, as will M8 northbound traffic by February 13.

The new arrangement will result in slightly increased delays to M8 southbound traffic during the morning rush hour.

In an update provided earlier this week, the N40/Dunkettle team said that the approach had allowed the completion date to be moved forward by several weeks and that every effort will be made to mitigate delays.