Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 14:04

Temporary traffic management measures come into effect at Dunkettle in preparation for new flyover

Earlier this week, motorists were advised to expect delays on the M8 in Cork over the coming days, as the first new flyover at the Dunkettle interchange is set to open on Sunday.
Temporary traffic management measures come into effect at Dunkettle in preparation for new flyover

Temporary traffic management measures have come into effect at the Dunkettle interchange today in preparation for the opening of the first new flyover of the upgrade project.

Amy Nolan

Temporary traffic management measures have come into effect at the Dunkettle interchange today in preparation for the opening of the first new flyover of the upgrade project.

The Ibis slip road from the Glounthaune-Glanmire Road onto the M8 southbound has closed as scheduled this morning as part of works to open a new bridge on the Dunkettle interchange.

Earlier this week, motorists were advised to expect delays on the M8 in Cork over the coming days, as the first new flyover is set to open on Sunday.

The opening of the flyover, known as ST08 and located on the northern side of the Jack Lynch tunnel, marks a major milestone in the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project.

The €215m project aims to reconfigure the existing interchange to a free-flowing interchange with 52 structures of various forms.

To date, the works have been largely off-line. 

However, over the coming months, a number of new link roads and associated structures will be opened to traffic, beginning with the new ST08 flyover on Sunday.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays over the coming days ahead of the opening.

The Ibis slip road from L2998 to the M8 will remain closed until Sunday, February 6.

The M8 southbound will be reduced to one lane during this period before traffic is directed over the new flyover from Sunday, January 30.

Traffic from the Ibis slip road will also be directed over the new flyover from its reopening on February 6, as will M8 northbound traffic by February 13.

The new arrangement will result in slightly increased delays to M8 southbound traffic during the morning rush hour.

In an update provided earlier this week, the N40/Dunkettle team said that the approach had allowed the completion date to be moved forward by several weeks and that every effort will be made to mitigate delays.

Read More

First new Dunkettle flyover set to open within days 

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building New 165-bedroom hotel and office development planned for Cork suburb
Lotto players in Cork urged to check tickets Lotto players in Cork urged to check tickets
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man caught with cannabis appeals jail term
cork roadsdunkettle
'He never complained about his diagnosis': Fundraiser to be held in memory of young West Cork farmer who died from brain cancer

'He never complained about his diagnosis': Fundraiser to be held in memory of young West Cork farmer who died from brain cancer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more