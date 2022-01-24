Gardaí respond to more than 48,000 domestic abuse incidents in 2021

Gardaí have emphasized the importance of reporting domestic abuse as 2021 figures show a 10% on the previous year.

An Garda Siochana responded to over 48,400 Domestic Abuse Incidents in 2021 and pursued more than 4,250 Criminal Charges for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders in 2021, a 6% increase on 2020.

Operation Faoiseamh, which commenced on April 1 2020 with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse, renewed its focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders over the Christmas period 2021.

Between December 8 2021 and January 5 2022, a total of 122 prosecutions, specifically related to investigations under Operation Faoiseamh – Phase 5 were instigated.

A key component of Operation Faoiseamh is reaching out to previous victims of Domestic Abuse to provide reassurance, support and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.

Since Operation Faoiseamh commenced, 45,283 contacts and attempted contacts with victims of domestic abuse have taken place. These contacts are in addition to An Garda Síochána policy that following each Incident of Domestic Abuse reported to An Garda Síochána that the victim of that abuse is contacted by An Garda Síochána within seven days.

Speaking about Operation Faoiseamh, Detective Chief Superintendent Noonan, GNPSB said: "An Garda Síochána continues to prioritise our response to victims of domestic abuse. Operation Faoiseamh was launched in April 2020 to provide extra protection and support to these victims.

“Our commitment to vulnerable victims remains resolute. The increase in prosecutions in 2021, both in respect of breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders and for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, demonstrates that An Garda Síochána have the capacity and resolve to fully investigate domestic abuse offences and to prosecute offenders.

“The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and frontline Gardaí are available to respond to these crimes and support anyone who needs assistance.

“I would ask once again, if you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, please make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112.”