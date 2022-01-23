Craic on: Cork pubs happy to be back

Publicans and patrons were at one over the weekend, as the symbiotic relationship of going on the sesh returned.

Bars are fully opened as Covid restrictions are lifted. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Franciscan Well pub was hopping according to Marketing manager Kate Clancy, who said “the craic was mighty.”

“We had an amazing time! We had regulars rotating in all day and night to sit at the bar so the craic was mighty between staff and customers.

“One man John, used to come in every Saturday to sit at the bar and refused to come back until he could have his seat back and he was in on Friday to retake his perch!”

Ms Clancy said the new rules were clearly daunting for some and a whole new experience for some of her staff who had never worked in a pub pre-Covid.

“They really enjoyed the banter and serving four deep at the bar! It felt absolutely amazing to be back in full swing!”

Co-owner of SoHo, Sean McCarthy said it was a great weekend.

“Young and not so young were out meeting people in social surroundings and everyone was in great form.”

Padraig O'Donoghue, general manager and Tina McCormack, restauarant manager at Soho on the Grand Parade , Cork as bars are fully opened with Covid restrictions lifted . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mr McCarthy said everyone was very well behaved and just enjoyed themselves.

The publican paid dues to his staff and all hospitality staff.

“Great credit to all staff in the hospitality trade for working the longer shifts at short notice. Let’s hope this is the start of our industries recovery and that going for what we saw this weekend will be the norm.”

Manager of Costigan’s Pub on Washington Street, Colm O’Connor, said it was a “real treat” to have people back at the counter able to chat and catch up on all the news.

“It would warm the coldest of hearts to see group of people standing around the pub and enjoying the craic and the chats again.”

Mr O’Connor acknowledged it would take some time for the Covid enforced habits to change.

“It will take time for both customers and bar staff to get use to the way it should be , so we all need some patience and understanding but all in all it’s just amazing to be back doing what we love doing."

Publican Philip Gillivan, who runs The Shelbourne Bar on MacCurtain Street, said Saturday was their busiest day in two years.

Loading a delivery of kegs into the basement is Philip Gillivan at The Shelbourne Bar, Mac Curtain Street, Cork

“Everybody in great form. It was interesting to watch people who weren’t sure whether to come up to the bar, to put on a mask or to take it off, but overall, very successful, we really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next few days.”