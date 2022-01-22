Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets! 

Friday night’s EuroMillions draw proved to be a bumper night of top prize wins for players in Cork and the rest of the country.

Due to the special EuroMillions Raffle draw, two players in Cork became overnight millionaires by winning the €1 million raffle prize on offer, with another millionaire created in Galway and €500,000 won in Waterford.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has now urged all EuroMillions players in Ireland to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on any of the big prizes following Friday night’s special draw.

“This is a brilliant result for our players," they said.

"Among the 100 guaranteed prizes of €1 million throughout the entire EuroMillions community, players in Ireland managed to win not one, but three of the €1 million prizes up for grabs!

"In total, we had over 85,000 prize winners in the EuroMillions and Plus games last night, so we are urging everybody who played in-store and online to check their tickets carefully. In addition to the three brand new millionaires in Cork (2) and Galway, another player in Waterford will be waking up €500,000 richer after they won the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus game.”

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the three winning selling locations of the €1 million raffle prize in Cork and Galway are all retail based and they will be announced in the coming days.

"For any National Lottery prizes over €1 million, we always ensure that we give the lucky winners a number of days to allow their life-changing win to sink in before we announce the exact winning location.

"We look forward to sharing the news of the three big wins with the local retailers and I’m sure there will be plenty of celebrations when their wins are announced,” added the National Lottery spokesperson.

The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big EuroMillions winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place. To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.