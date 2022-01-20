Check your tickets: Cork Lotto player yet to claim their prize of over €23k

Lotto players in Cork are again being urged to check old tickets carefully, with a prize-winning ticket sold in the county set to expire before the end of the month.

The lucky Cork player matched five numbers to win €23,367 in the Saturday, October 30 draw and has yet to come forward.

The winner purchased their ticket at Anglands Service Station, Dromagh in Mallow on the day of the draw.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player in Limerick who also purchased their ticket on the day of the draw has also won €23,367 and is yet to come forward.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday, January 28.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

Elsewhere in the country, Lotto players in Mayo are also being urged to check their old Lotto tickets from the Wednesday, October 27 draw as a prize worth €22,872 remains unclaimed.

The Maritime county player has just days left to claim their prize as the claim deadline for this Lotto Match 5 prize is close of business on Tuesday, January 25.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these Lotto Match 5 prizes.

"Three Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo have only days left to claim their Match 5 prizes from October.

"We are appealing to our Lotto players in Mayo who purchased their Lotto ticket for the Wednesday 27th October draw at the Centra store on James Street in Claremorris to carefully check their old tickets as there is a Maritime county winner with a ticket worth €22,872 which is yet to be claimed.

"The last date to claim this prize is close of business next Tuesday 25th January so Mayo players really do need to get checking those tickets," the spokesperson said.

"We are also eager to hear from two players in Cork and Limerick who are yet to claim two Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 from the Saturday 30th October draw.

"Any of our players who may have purchased their tickets for the 30th October draw at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow, Co Cork or at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick should check their old tickets immediately as the last date to claim is Friday 28th January," the spokesperson continued.

Winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of the ticket and to urgently make contact with the Lotto's prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing claims@lottery.ie