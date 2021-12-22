Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 16:52

Teenager described in court as 'ringleader' in Carrigaline serious public order incident

"The allegation is that on Saturday night there was a violent disorder incident involving up to 40 people." 
“He was part of an unruly mob assaulting gardaí in Carrigaline last weekend,” the sergeant said.

Liam Heylin

A teenager who was described as “the ringleader” in a serious public order incident in Carrigaline on Saturday night appeared in court charged with assault causing harm to a garda and other counts.

Sergeant Leonard O’Sullivan said that the alleged incident occurred at around midnight on Saturday December 18.

The 16-year-old was cautioned after being charged on seven different counts and he made no reply after he was cautioned.

“I am objecting to bail on the seriousness of the charges. The allegation is that on Saturday night there was a violent disorder incident in Carrigaline involving up to 40 people.

“One of them was the accused person. He was one of the main offenders – the ringleader of the incident.

“Three gardaí were on duty. 

"They had arrested a male and they placed handcuffs on him and were removing him from the scene when a number of members of his group surrounded gardaí. 

"Different members of the group actively assaulted gardaí,” Sgt. O’Sullivan said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, objected at this stage in the evidence and said that his client was accused of assaulting one garda and obstructing her, and was not responsible for the actions of the whole group.

Sgt. O’Sullivan said, “As a result of the actions of the accused and others, the arrested person escaped from custody while handcuffed. 

"Assistance was required from other members of An Garda Síochána to bring the incident under control.

“The incident has attracted a lot of local and national media attention. A lot of the incident was captured on mobile phones by those present. It has been circulating on social media.” 

Social media videos not relevant, defence says

Mr Buttimer also objected to that evidence and said it was not relevant to an objection to bail. Sgt. O’Sullivan suggested it was relevant in terms of establishing the seriousness of the incident and the weight of evidence.

“He set upon gardaí with others in what was an extremely violent situation in the middle of Carrigaline. He was part of an unruly mob assaulting gardaí in Carrigaline last weekend,” the sergeant said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was granting bail to the accused but on the basis of strict conditions including a curfew to be at home every evening from 6pm until 7am, abstain from all intoxicants and stay out of the town of Carrigaline.

Mr Buttimer asked for the curfew to be from 9pm rather than 6pm but Judge Kelleher refused to change that time, saying, “No, I think it is an exceptional situation.” 

The 16-year-old is charged with obstructing Garda Fiona Byrne and assault causing harm to Garda Byrne. He is also charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and a charge of drinking cider from an open can contrary to the Intoxicating Liquor Act.

The same defendant is charged with assault causing harm to another teenager earlier on the same date at Carrigaline community complex. He faces two other charges related to the alleged assault on a teenaged girl and the theft of her iPhone a month earlier.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court on January 7.

