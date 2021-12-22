Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 15:39

Cork sky to light up: Public fireworks display to take place in city tomorrow

The Good Room, in association with Cork City Council, has announced that a public fireworks display will take place in the city at 8.30pm on Thursday as part of the sold-out ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’ live events series. Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

Cork city is to be illuminated tomorrow night with a public fireworks display.

The Good Room, in association with Cork City Council, has announced that a public fireworks display will take place in the city at 8.30pm on Thursday as part of the sold-out ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’ live events series, funded through the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The fireworks show, staged by Rocket Pyrotechnics, will light up the dark winter skies, drawing the three-night live music and comedy series to a close with pyrotechnics on display across the city.

Cork DJs and producers Fish Go Deep, who will be playing live on stage in Fitzgerald’s Park on the night, have been specially commissioned to create a piece of music to be performed during the fireworks finale.

The composition titled ‘As One’ will feature a segment read by Cork writer Conal Creedon from his 1999 debut novel, ‘Passion Play.’ 

The title of the music refers to a line from the novel which reads, “Everything is as one.” 

The live audio visual show will last 10 minutes and the fireworks are expected to be visible across the city. For those outside the city, the fireworks display will be live streamed on Cork’s RedFM and The Good Room Facebook pages.

Owners of domestic pets are advised to keep animals indoors for the duration of the show as they may become startled.

For public health reasons, viewing sites will not be provided at launch locations. However, the wider public is invited to enjoy the display from a safe, socially distanced vantage point and can tune in to Red FM for the accompanying audio.

Met Éireann issues Christmas Eve forecast and confirms Santa will have 'no problem' on his travels

