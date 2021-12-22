Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 13:38

Met Éireann issues Christmas Eve forecast and confirms Santa will have 'no problem' on his travels

Met Éireann has confirmed that while there remains some uncertainty in the forecast for Christmas weekend, "with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain" if wet conditions persist.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has confirmed that while there remains some uncertainty in the forecast for Christmas weekend, "with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through the rain" if wet conditions persist.

The national forecaster said current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest on Christmas Eve night, but Santa's trusty red-nosed reindeer will assist with the navigation to ensure his safe travels. 

Christmas Day is expected to be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain. 

Highest temperatures will be between 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Similar conditions will continue on St Stephen's Day, however, the rain is expected to become patchier as the day progresses. 

Fresh easterly winds will moderate through the day, with top temperatures of around 6 to 10 degrees in the south. 

Met Éireann said it will be changeable through the final week of 2021. 

Currently, it looks like a dry and cold start to the week but further spells of rain may arrive in the latter half of the week.

