Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 10:50

Man caught with cocaine in Cork avoids jail

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the defendant’s family had been supportive of him and they were probably relieved he was caught by gardaí
Liam Heylin

A five-month suspended jail term was imposed on a young man caught with over €1,000 worth of cocaine in Ballinlough despite his efforts to run from gardaí.

Thomas Stanley of Waldean, Cross Douglas Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply back on January 4, 2020 at Pic Du Jer Park, Ballinlough, Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that following his arrest on the day the young man did cooperate.

“My own view is that it was something of a watershed moment because his progress has been very good since this time. He has completely distanced himself from drugs. He accepts it is a serious offence and that the court would be considering a custodial penalty,” Mr Buttimer said.

Imposing the suspended jail term, the judge said he would take account of a favourable probation report and give the young man one last chance.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí on patrol in the area stopped a Volkswagen Golf and they indicated that the vehicle was going to be searched.

24-year-old Stanley handed over a small quantity of cannabis herb.

He then got out of the car and took off, running. Two gardaí chased him and observed him reach into his pants pocket and discard an object.

One of the gardaí stopped to pick up this item and the other officer kept up the pursuit of the young man who was arrested nearby.

He had no previous convictions.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the defendant’s family had been supportive of him and they were probably relieved he was caught by gardaí.

“At the time he was heading down the wrong road with substance abuse.

“He admitted he was using cocaine and passing on to some friends to fund his own habit – you have heard it all before,” Mr Buttimer said.

The solicitor said that in fairness to the young man, “He is substance-free, he has done counselling. He is giving clean urinalysis.”

