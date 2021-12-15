An Post Christmas cut off dates approach

AN POST has issued a gentle reminder to the public to get those presents in the post ahead of some key cut-off dates.

Christmas won't be long coming around the corner - and the last days to send parcels in letters in time are fast approaching.

According to An Post, it's best to get all cards and parcels on their way as soon as possible, with the last full Saturday mail service taking place this weekend.

All post offices will be open until 5:30pm on December 18 and should be visited by those looking to send letters to the rest of Europe in time for Christmas day.

December 20 will mark the final day to get cards and parcels to the UK, while anything being sent to Irish addresses will need to be presented in a post office by December 22.

The cut-off dates for posting parcels and letters to the US and the rest of the world have unfortunately passed but An Posts' International Courier Service is available until the end of the day tomorrow, December 16.

An Post subsidiary PostPoint locations are also available in a number of Glanbia Ireland branches. Picture: Patrick Browne

An Post’s national network handles around two million mails items each day with that figure usually tripling during the Christmas season.

To make sure items gets sent correctly, An Post asks senders to remember to pack items correctly and securely, address mail in capital letters or with a printed label, and to always include a return name and address on the front top left hand corner of the item.

More information can be found at anpost.com