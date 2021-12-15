Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 20:57

Eight new acts to join Bastille and Fatboy Slim on stage in Cork next year

The Academic, Wild Youth, Bobbi Arlo, Pa Sheehy, Shane Codd, Royseven, Saibh Skelly, and Dea Matrona are set to play INDIE22 in Mitchelstown next August
The Academic will join a star-studded lineup that already includes Bastille, Fatboy Slim and Rudimental.

Martha Brennan

A NUMBER of new acts have been announced for a long-running music festival taking place in Cork next summer.

It was revealed this evening that The Academic, Wild Youth, Bobbi Arlo, Pa Sheehy, Shane Codd, Royseven, Saibh Skelly, and Dea Matrona are set to play INDIE22 in Mitchelstown.

The well-known acts are joining a star-studded lineup that already includes Bastille, Fatboy Slim and Rudimental.

Bastille has played the Indie music and arts festival twice before, in 2013 and 2019, while next year will mark legendary DJ Fatboy Slim's first appearance.

The weekend will also be the first-ever Cork concert for British drum and bass act Rudimental.

Other acts confirmed so far for INDIE22 include Eurovision sensation Daði Freyr, Becky Hill, Erica Cody, and Cork-born singer Lyra.

The festival first began in 2006 and has since established itself as one of the country's leading music and arts weekends annually.

Over the years, some of the world's leading artists such as Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Odell, Hozier, and Kodaline and have taken the stage. 

Tickets for next year's event (€159) are available through Ticketmaster and more acts are to be announced over the coming months.

