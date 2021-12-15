Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 12:35

Tommy Tiernan announces Cork gig for summer 2022

His latest show, described as a “high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy” follows the success of his very popular improvised chat show on RTÉ 1 and chart-topping podcast along with Laurita Blewitt and Hector Ó hEochagáin: ‘The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast’.
Tommy, who is well known as a comedian and actor, starring in Derry Girls and Fr Ted, will be performing at Live At The Marquee on June 25.

Legendary comedian Tommy Tiernan has announced a summer gig in Cork.

Tickets to his brand new stand up show ‘Tomfoolery’ are going on sale this Thursday, December 16, at 10am.

Tommy has been a stand-up comic now for more than 25 years, appeared on countless television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman 3 times and has had his own one hour special broadcast on Comedy Central USA.

Not only has he performed in far-flung places like Moscow and Moosejaw, he has also toured every nook and cranny of the 32 counties of Ireland north and south from Tory Island to the Wexford Opera House.

Never shy of controversy, Mr Tiernan has been accused of blasphemy in the Irish senate, voted Ireland funniest living person and hailed by Billy Connolly as one of his three favourite comedians in the world.

Tickets from €35 on sale Thursday at 10am.

