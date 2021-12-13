Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 10:42

Farranree traffic works to be completed in coming days

Cork City Councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that following a delay due to international supply chain issues, some traffic signals and road safety chicanes had been repaired in the suburb
The funding was used to carry out three projects: one at the junction at Farranferris Avenue and Popham’s Road (pictured), another at a signalised junction at Popham’s Road and Knockpogue Avenue, and finally the restoration of a pedestrian crossing near Na Piarsaigh GAA club. Pic: Larry Cummins

Martha Brennan

IMPORTANT traffic works in the Farranree area are due to be completed in the coming days, according to a local councillor.

Cork City Councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that following a delay due to international supply chain issues, some traffic signals and road safety chicanes had been repaired in the suburb and it is hoped that the remaining works will be completed this week.

“There’s been a number of traffic signals out of action for a number of weeks and they’re extremely important in the locations where it’s happened,” he said.

“But the contractor is currently mobilised on site and they’re all expected to be fully operational by December 15 and some are working already.” Cork City Council recently granted €50,000 to complete the works under the Traffic Operations Division budget.

The funding was used to carry out three projects: one at the junction at Farranferris Avenue and Popham’s Road, another at a signalised junction at Popham’s Road and Knockpogue Avenue, and finally the restoration of a pedestrian crossing near Na Piarsaigh GAA club.

“All three areas are very important. There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic at the junction at Farranferris Avenue and Popham’s Road because a lot of people would be going to the shops in that area,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“There’s also a lot of children going to school on Knockpogue Avenue and then we have a lot of members attending Na Piarsaigh GAA club.

“There’s been a lot of concern among local residents, especially about Farranferris Avenue because it’s a bus route and it’s a very busy junction down to Blackpool, but some vital signals have been restored.”

