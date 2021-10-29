Delays in repairing traffic lights in Cork city 'unacceptable'

CORK City Council has cited international supply chain issues as a result of Brexit and Covid as reasons behind delays in fixing traffic lights on the northside of the city.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins had contacted the council regarding traffic light outages on Popham’s Road and requested an update as to when the issue would be rectified.

In the response seen by The Echo, Cork City Council said it was “actively engaged” in repairing the lights at two locations on Popham’s Road – at its junction with Farranferris Avenue and at Knockpogue Avenue - as well as at Na Piarsaigh GAA Club in Fairhill.

Cork City Council said the works to repair these three sites will cost approximately €50,000.

“Due to the various international supply chain issues (Brexit, Covid etc) we are still awaiting delivery of the materials required to undertake the repairs. As such, unfortunately, I cannot give you an update with regards to the date that the signals will again be operational but rest assured as soon as the materials arrive we will commence installation,” the council informed Mr Collins.

Speaking to The Echo Mr Collins said the lights at the junction of Farranferris Avenue and Popham’s Road have been out of action for approximately nine weeks with the lights at Knockpogue Avenue out for over a year.

He described the delays as “unacceptable”.

“The fact that they don’t have the parts in stock is worrying because we run a city and we should have a bank of these parts. It should be the case when supplies reach a certain level they should be reordered. That’s good practice,” he said.

He highlighted safety concerns with lights being out of action and said that parts should be gotten by any means necessary stating “you cannot put a cost on someone’s life”.

His party colleague Mick Nugent said he hoped potential cuts to the council’s Budget would not have more of an impact on repairing traffic light outages in the city.

“It has been indicated previously if there are cuts in the Budget in November will that have a knock-on effect in terms of dealing with issues like traffic lights being let out of action for a long time.

“That would be very regrettable if that was the case.”