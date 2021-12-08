Cork's Brian O'Donovan given new role as he returns from Washington 

CORK journalist Brian O’Donovan has been appointed as the new Work & Technology Correspondent with RTÉ News.

The Farran native will start his new role in February 2022.

Brian O'Donovan has been a journalist with RTÉ since 2015 and was appointed to the role of Washington Correspondent in January 2018.

During his time in the US, Brian covered some of the biggest news stories in recent history including two presidential impeachments, the Black Lives Matter protest movement, the Covid-19 crisis, the US presidential election, and the storming of the US Capitol Building.

Brian began his broadcasting career with Red FM in Cork. He then joined TV3 where he worked for ten years in a variety of roles including news correspondent and documentary maker.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a complete reimagining of how we all work and technology has allowed us to make these major transitions.

"As people navigate their way through the 'new normal', I am excited to be taking on the role of Work and Technology Correspondent, a position that will be at the centre of RTÉ's coverage of our changing world," Brian said.

He is married to Joanna and they have two daughters. Brian's first book, Four Years in the Cauldron, was released in October and tells the story of his time covering a tumultuous and dramatic four years in the US.

The Work and Technology Correspondent for RTÉ News will cover a wide brief, including the future of work and employment within industry, public and private companies, small business and sole traders; trends in work and the impact of technology on how and where we work; the role of Industrial relations including non-union sector as well as unions, disputes, negotiations and public sector pay deals; and the influence of employment and health and safety legislation and EU directives and policies on our working lives.

The correspondent will also report on the area of technology, including developments in big tech firms and Irish tech start-ups, data protection and the Irish Data Protection Commission, and consumer technology and the threat to security and personal safety through technology use.