Major clean up operations underway in Cork following Storm Barra

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 13:04

It comes as a yellow wind and rain warning for Cork, which was due to remain in effect until 6pm, has been lifted.
Cork City and County Council crews are working hard to ensure roads and streets are safe after Storm Barra. Picture: Cork City Council

Amy Nolan

Major clean-up operations are underway across Cork this morning in aftermath of Storm Barra and yesterday's red weather warning.

Cork County Council said its crews have commenced clean-up arrangements this morning and these will continue over the coming days.

The worst affected areas are in the west of the county and along the coast, but all areas of the county have been impacted.

Over the course of 24 hours yesterday during Storm Barra, Cork County Fire Service were mobilised 31 times to various incidents which included road hazards, chimney fires, flooding, a road traffic collision, and a medical emergency.

The council said they have received over 100 reports of trees down or roads blocked/partially blocked by fallen trees, branches or debris right across the county.

County council said there have also been reports of walls knocked and some property, roads, public light and footpath damage.

Details of current road closures in the county areas can be found by visiting the council's website, which contains an interactive map.

People are urged to report issues in the county to 021 4276891 (9am-5pm) or Out of Hours 021 4800048. 

Cork County Council has advised that Dursey Cable Car remains closed pending inspection, which is due to take place tomorrow.

In the city, crews from Cork City Council are also hard at work this morning ensuring roads and streets are made safe following the weather event. 

Those requiring assistance can contact city council's customer service team on 021 492 4000. 

Cork City and County Council have urged road users and pedestrians to take care as debris, fallen trees and water remains on some roads.

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann is advising that commuter services in Cork are operating today and Irish Rail says its services are running, but there may be some delays due to storm effects.

ESB Networks say crews are being deployed this morning to continue restoration works as weather warnings and conditions on the ground enable safe working.

They have reminded the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, to not touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. 

People are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999 

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra

