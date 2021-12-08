Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra

Hundreds of properties remain without power across Cork this morning following Storm Barra.

ESB Networks is reporting faults across the county including in Togher, Mayfield, Kinsale, Timoleague, Dunmanway, Castletownbere, Macroom, Kanturk, Fermoy, and Cloyne.

Nationally, thousands of homes, businesses and farms are without power this morning.

ESB Networks say crews are being deployed this morning to continue restoration works as weather warnings and conditions on the ground enable safe working.

They have reminded the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, to not touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

People are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

People can see an estimated restoration time for outages at https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/.

Meanwhile, a boil water notice has been put in place for more than 8,500 people served by the Newmarket Water Supply scheme due to high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra.

The areas affected are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

Last night, Irish Water also warned that 14 areas were without water due to power disruption and burst watermains while a further nine schemes were at risk and running on storage.

Latest updates are available on www.water.ie. Irish Water's customer care can also be reached on 1800 278 278.