Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 07:31

Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra

Thousands of people are also being impacted by a boil water notice. 
Hundreds of properties remain without power in Cork following Storm Barra

Huge waves pounding the shore off Long Strand in West Cork during Storm Barra against the backdrop of Galley Head lighthouse.

Mary Corcoran

Hundreds of properties remain without power across Cork this morning following Storm Barra.

ESB Networks is reporting faults across the county including in Togher, Mayfield, Kinsale, Timoleague, Dunmanway, Castletownbere, Macroom, Kanturk, Fermoy, and Cloyne.

Nationally, thousands of homes, businesses and farms are without power this morning. 

ESB Networks say crews are being deployed this morning to continue restoration works as weather warnings and conditions on the ground enable safe working.

They have reminded the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, to not touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

People are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

People can see an estimated restoration time for outages at https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/.

Meanwhile, a boil water notice has been put in place for more than 8,500 people served by the Newmarket Water Supply scheme due to high turbidity levels in the water source caused by Storm Barra.

The areas affected are Newmarket, Kanturk, Meelin, Kilbrin, Castlemagner, Tullylease, Lismire, Knocknagree, Kiskeam, Ballydesmond, Cullen, Boherbue, Dromtariffe and Derrinagree.

Last night, Irish Water also warned that 14 areas were without water due to power disruption and burst watermains while a further nine schemes were at risk and running on storage.

Latest updates are available on www.water.ie. Irish Water's customer care can also be reached on 1800 278 278.

Read More

Fallen trees, overturned trucks and closed roads: Cleanup continues after Barra’s first night in Cork

More in this section

Law and justice concept Cork man who assaulted another man with poker after parking space row has sentence reduced
Storm Barra: Boil Water Notice issued to more than 8,600 customers in Cork Storm Barra: Boil Water Notice issued to more than 8,600 customers in Cork
Winter weather Dec 7th 2021 Storm Barra latest: 20 trees reported down, orange weather takes effect from 9pm
storm barracork weatherirish water
Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork

Motorists urged to exercise caution with spot flooding and fallen trees reported across Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more