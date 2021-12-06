Storm Barra: Council crews on standby ahead of arrival of storm

COASTAL council staff are on high alert ahead of Storm Barra which is set to hit early on Tuesday morning and rage for much of Wednesday.

The Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western and southern coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. The heavy rain will bring localised flooding.

There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts.

Due to these expected weather conditions, Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Cork, valid from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday with Cork County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team meeting in response to these weather warnings to review preparations. Council response crews and contractors have been put on notice and are on standby.

As well as this a Status Red – Violent Storm Warning, is also in effect from 03:00 to 23.00 on Tuesday. South winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 during Tuesday on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

The local authority warned that high waves, high spring tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sandbags and pumps have been deployed by the council while crews also remain on standby in areas known to be affected by coastal flood events.

Cork County Council has advised members of the public to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

“With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.”

The local authority warned that high waves, high spring tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

“A spring tide cycle is currently in effect with a storm surge of 1m expected on Tuesday. Highest Astronomical Tide, storm surge and wave set up could see overtopping of quay walls and coastal boundaries along the coast of Cork County.”

Property owners, residents and visitors are also being advised to take necessary precautions for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

“Cork County Council wishes to advise road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain, not to drive through floodwaters and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.”

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming westerly and northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

The Dursey Cable Car will not operate once wind speeds exceed 30 knots/55.5km per hour and will return to operation only when wind speeds permit and following inspection if necessary with updates available on @CorkCoCo social media.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the relevant local area office during working hours or contact the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048 (5pm-9am & weekends & bank holidays). Contact details for the Council’s Area Offices are available at www.corkcoco.ie or by contacting Cork County Council Headquarters on (021) 4276891.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council is urging people to pay particular attention to the following:

At Home – Before the Storm Tie-down loose items outside that cannot be brought in.

Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready Stay indoors –and keep pets in.

Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass.

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services.

Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone.

At Home – After the Storm As soon as it is safe, rope off or protect damaged areas to prevent injury from falling masonry, roof tiles or broken glass

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment team will continue to monitor this situation.

Weather updates are available at www.met.ie and further information on how to Be Winter Ready can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie. Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.