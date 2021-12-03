Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 10:32

Man sleeping rough in Cork city upset after tent removed by forklift 

He reacted badly when he heard that it had been removed.
Man sleeping rough in Cork city upset after tent removed by forklift 

He faced  sentencing on a charge of causing criminal damage by kicking in a glass door at a neighbouring commercial building. 

Liam Heylin

A man sleeping rough in a tent returned to find that the temporary dwelling was gone and he reacted badly when he heard that it had been removed with a forklift.

Ashley Cronin appeared before Cork District Court to face sentencing on a charge of causing criminal damage by kicking in a glass door at a neighbouring commercial building.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher that the incident had occurred on July 14 when a report was made to gardaí that a man residing in a tent next to the building kicked in the front door causing €340 worth of damage.

“He was upset someone had moved his tent that he had left in the area and he became angry.

“He has 19 previous convictions, including two counts of causing criminal damage,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Joseph Cuddigan solicitor said the defendant was not putting forward an excuse for his behaviour on the day but he was offering some context for it.

He said his client was residing in a tent and he came back to the Rehab Recycle outlet on Monahan Road. 

“His tent and all his earthly possessions were gone. He went and complained they were removed. 

He was informed one of the men removed it with a forklift. He got angry,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Despite the fact that his income is limited to social welfare, the defendant raised the €340 compensation for the damage he caused, his solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher was concerned that this was the same man’s third conviction for causing criminal damage.

“He apologises. He has now moved to B&B accommodation and is looking for work – he is capable of working.” 

Judge Kelleher said the accused could do some work for the benefit of the community instead of going to jail. 

The judge ordered him to do 150 hours of community service instead of spending five months in prison.

More in this section

Santa exempt from Covid-19 travel restrictions, Tánaiste confirms Santa exempt from Covid-19 travel restrictions, Tánaiste confirms
Man who stole €59 of alcohol from store in Cork city returned later that day to steal scooter  Man who stole €59 of alcohol from store in Cork city returned later that day to steal scooter 
Emergency road closure in Cork city centre due to 'unforeseen' issues with water main Emergency road closure in Cork city centre due to 'unforeseen' issues with water main
cork courtcork crime
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

Incidence rate of Covid-19 higher than national average in six Cork areas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more