Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 08:21

Cork named ‘Healthy City’ for third time

Attending the signing of the declaration to confirm Cork as a healthy cities status phase (V11) by the World Health Organization at City Hall, Cork, were from left, Judy Cronin, chairperson of Cork Healthy Cities, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD, Adrienne Rodgers, director of services, Cllr Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork and Denise Cahill, co-ordinator of Cork Healthy Cities. Picture: David Keane.

THE Lord Mayor of Cork has said the health of citizens will be “at the forefront of our policy-making”, after the city was designated a World Health Organisation Healthy City for the third time.

Originally designated in January 2012, Cork has now been accepted into phase VII of the European Healthy Cities Network and joins Belfast as the only other Irish city in the network.

WHO Healthy Cities is a global movement to put health high on the social, economic, and political agenda of city governments.

“As the first citizen of Cork City, I am proud to sign the certificate of the designation for Cork as a phase VII WHO Healthy City,” said Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher.

“We are committing to an equitable and sustainable future, one where the health of our citizens and our planet is at the forefront of our policy-making, of our decision-making, and of our priorities in Cork City.”

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, at the signing of the declaration to confirm Cork as a healthy cities status phase (V11) by the World Health Organization at City Hall, Cork.
Designation means Cork City will interact with WHO/Europe, which will provide political, strategic, and technical support, as well as capacity-building for officials in Cork City to engage local governments in the commitment to health and partnership-based planning.

Denise Cahill, Healthy Cities co-ordinator, said: “Cork City has been a pioneering driver of change within the European network. We have been working for 10 years creating healthier urban settings that support the health and well-being of Cork citizens, while also playing a supportive role in global efforts for healthy cities.”

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher, after signing the declaration to confirm Cork as a healthy cities status phase (V11) by the World Health Organization at City Hall, Cork, in the presence of An Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD, along with from left, Denise Cahill, co-ordinator and Judy Cronin, chairperson of Cork Healthy Cities, with Cllr Tony Fitzgerald and Adrienne Rodgers, director of services.
Tony Fitzgerald, Healthy Cities representative within the WHO network, said: “I have witnessed the benefits to Cork of participating in this European network of Healthy Cities. We have been working hard in Cork City with key stakeholders in the pursuit of health and well-being for all.”

Man who made death threat to woman and her children to be transferred from Cork prison to addiction clinic

