Landmark Cork buildings light up in remembrance of road traffic victims

Cork City Hall and Cork County Hall were lit up this evening in remembrance of road traffic victims.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the millions of people killed and injured on the world’s roads, and their families and friends.

This year we have already lost 119 lives on Irish roads.



🔵 Tonight on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Cork County Hall will light up blue to remember those who have tragically lost their lives on our roads, their families and their loved ones. 🔵#WDoR2021 pic.twitter.com/SvopsKmWyy — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 21, 2021

It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology, and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one.

The enlightening campaign, in memory of all of those who have lost their lives on our roads, saw council buildings across Ireland lit up from 7 to 8pm as part of this year's World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims, the theme of which was ‘light up for road safety’.

“One of the purposes of these events is to raise awareness,” Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher said.

“The many persons who lose their lives in traffic accidents is a global issue.

“This day of remembrance will reflect that, and it also acknowledges the work done by all the emergency services.”

Cork city councillor Tony Fitzgerald, deputising for the Lord Mayor, attended a special mass this morning in the North Cathedral in remembrance of road traffic victims.

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, (front) deputising for the Lord Mayor, with (from left) Frank Fitzgerald, Cork City Council road safety awareness; Garda Tom Barry and Sgt Ciarán Kelleher, both Cork City Roads Policing Unit (Ballincollig) and Paul Stafford, road safety promotional officer, Cork, RSA, who attended a special mass on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, Cork.

Frank Fitzgerald, Road Safety Awareness Officer for Cork City Council, said families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road.

“This day is an opportunity for everyone to remember road-crash victims and to think about the consequences of a collision,” he added.

Businesses and other organisations were also encouraged to light up their buildings as part of the campaign, with individuals also asked to take a moment to remember the lives lost and those who have been injured on our roads by shining a light or burning a candle.