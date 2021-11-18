Concerns over ‘deeply upsetting outburst of anti-social behaviour’

POLITICAL representatives in Cork have condemned ongoing incidents of criminal damage on the northside of the city.

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that they are currently investigating two incidents of criminal damage, one incident which occurred at a property in Thorndale Estate at approximately 5.20pm on Tuesday evening and another incident which occurred at a property in Upper Fair Hill before 12.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan said that he “strongly condemns” the antisocial and criminal behaviour that has occurred in the area.

“I strongly condemn this disgraceful and deeply upsetting outburst of antisocial and criminal behaviour in the Dublin Hill area of the city.

“Two houses in Thorndale Estate were destroyed as a local feud spilled over onto the streets. There is no place for this in any modern society and violent actions such as these put innocent people, going about their daily lives, in danger,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said he has engaged with gardaí on the issue and will work closely with them to “push for as much support and assistance to clamp down on such outbursts of antisocial behaviour in the future”.

Local Labour councillor John Maher, said: “It is very concerning that our community is being held to ransom by a small minority. This is where we live and we need the gardaí to ensure more patrols in the area and that the people that are doing this are held accountable and if tenants of Cork City Council then we must ensure that these issues are tackled.

“Anti-social behaviour has no place in society regardless of who is carrying out these acts. The community of Dublin Hill and Ballyvolane is a great place to live and the majority in our community need to be protected and allowed go about living their lives.”

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said he is “deeply concerned” for those living in the area.

He said that one local was “imprisoned in his car for 15 minutes because of mistaken identity”, while others told him they are afraid to return to their houses and let their children play on the green.

“All stakeholders have to step up. Anti-social behaviour must not be tolerated...what we need to do is make sure our communities are kept safe and end this feud immediately by having a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour,” he said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incidents and investigations are ongoing.